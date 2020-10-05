Moroccan FM Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika Inspires ‘Admiration, Pride’

The ongoing Libyan dialogue in Bouznika, Morocco, inspires “admiration and pride” because the participating delegations are putting aside disagreements and prioritizing the interest of their country, said Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita.

The delegations are actively looking for solutions to the Libyan crisis and making good progress, Bourita announced on Monday.

The minister considered the Bouznika talks to be “a positive precedent” that can lead to a final solution to the Libyan crisis.

The Libyan dialogue between delegations from the Tripoli-based High Council of State and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives began on Friday, October 2. The delegations are set to continue discussions in Bouznika until they reach a consensus.

Fawzi Al Agab is leading the delegation of the High Council of State, while Youssef El Akkori is representing the House of Representatives.

The ongoing meetings represent their second round of recent talks in Morocco. The first round of discussions took place in Bouznika from September 6-10. The dialogue led to “important understandings” between the Libyan parties and brought their domestic crisis closer than ever to a final solution.

Talking about the second round of discussions, Bourita highlighted the importance of such meetings, as well as their success.

“At the beginning, no one was betting on the Libyan Dialogue, while some have already predicted it to fail,” Bourita said. “However, thanks to the will of the two parties, their positive spirit, as well as the support of the presidents of the two delegations, a major step forward has been achieved.”

UN Envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams also commended the parties’ joint efforts, and urged them to further share responsibility in finding a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Williams also thanked Morocco, as a mediator to the conflict, for its efforts to facilitate the dialogue between the Libyan parties.

Morocco’s support for stability in Libya

Morocco’s position regarding the Libyan crisis is based on three focal points.

First, Morocco believes the solution to the crisis must come from Libyans themselves through dialogue and without foreign intervention.

The second point is that the solution must be peaceful rather than military.

Finally, Morocco supports a political solution to the Libyan crisis in order to ensure the legitimacy of any government that would come after elections.

Bourita recalled that this position has remained “clear and constant” throughout conflict resolution efforts.

The Skhirat Agreement, signed in Morocco in 2015, concretized the three points. The agreement, which put in place an interim Libyan government and a ceasefire between the warring parties, remains to date the only internationally-recognized legal framework for solving the Libyan crisis.

While the ongoing talks in Bouznika have not yet resulted in a formal agreement, the Libyan parties are confident they can reach a consensus.

During a press conference on Monday, the Libyan delegations emphasized the “positive atmosphere and optimism” that have so far prevailed during their talks.

They also thanked Morocco for providing “appropriate conditions” to “bring their views closer” in order to reach a solution that would “unify” the High Council of State and the House of Representatives.

Morocco’s foreign minister concluded his briefing by expressing the Kingdom’s readiness, under royal directives, to support all the efforts aiming to reach a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis.