ISIS Cell Takedown Saudi Arabia Lauds Morocco’s Counter-Terrorism

Saudi Arabia expressed on Monday its support for Morocco’s fight against terrorism.

In a statement shared on social networks, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed its respect for Morocco’s measures to ensure security and stability and to prevent terrorism and extremism.

#بيان | نُشيد بتمكن السلطات الأمنية في المملكة المغربية الشقيقة من إحباط مخططات إرهابية خطيرة ووشيكة، وتفكيك خلية إرهابية تستهدف زعزعة أمن واستقرار المملكة المغربية. — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) October 5, 2020

“We commend security services in the brother Kingdom of Morocco for stopping dangerous and imminent terrorism plans, and for dismantling a terror cell aiming to shake the stability and security of the Moroccan Kingdom,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia released the statement a few hours after Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) dismantled a four-member terror cell affiliated to ISIS in Tangier.

Moroccan security services launched a series of rapid intervention operations to arrest suspects in separate areas of the city’s Ouama neighborhood. The suspects are aged between 23 and 26.

During the operation, BCIJ officers fired several warning shots in order to arrest the suspects.

Search operations at the suspects’ houses allowed security services to confiscate several knives and electronic devices.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspects initially planned to join ISIS camps in the Sahel. After their initial plans proved infeasible, they began planning terrorist attacks in Morocco.

Investigations also led BCIJ officers to discover a video documenting the members’ allegiance to the leader of the terror cell and to ISIS.

In the video, the suspects “vowed to comply with [their leader’s] orders and directives that serve the agenda of [ISIS].”