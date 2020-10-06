French Senator, Morocco’s Libya Talks Give Impetus for Political Solution

Rabat – French senator Christian Cambon said the Libya talks Morocco is hosting in Bouznika give a “major impetus” to pave the way for a political solution to end the conflict.

Cambon welcomed Morocco’s “major” contribution to crisis resolution efforts in Libya, seeking to reach a lasting solution to the conflict.

Cambon, who is the deputy chairman of the senate’s Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces, called on the international community to find a “rapid settlement for the conflict.” He described the stability of Libya as essential for the entire Sahel region, where French forces are engaged alongside African armies to fight against terrorism.

“This initiative is more remarkable given that negotiations are taking place at the parliamentary level, thus illustrating the useful and complementary role parliamentary diplomacy can play,” said the senator, who is also the chairman of the France-Morocco interparliamentary group.

Cambon’s concerns over the Sahel follow repeated warnings from Morocco’s government regarding the threat of terrorism in the region.

Last week, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said the North African country is monitoring the situation in the Sahel very closely.

Top security officials often describe the situation in the Sahel as a “breeding ground for terror organizations.”

Bourita said the Sahel region faces structural challenges.

Cambon and Bourita appear to share the same vision for regional stability, calling for an immediate, lasting political solution to end the Libyan conflict.

Two delegations from the Libyan High Council and the Tobruk Parliament arrived in Morocco last week to participate in the second round of talks in the city of Bouznika, near Rabat.

The delegations participating in the dialogue expressed satisfaction with the meetings, saying Monday that the talks led to the “unification of visions.”

The UN also welcomed the talks and Morocco’s initiative to convene the delegations around the same table.

The UN envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, said the parties to the conflict have a “real chance” to find a lasting solution to serve the interest of their country and peoples, who are living in hard conditions due to the conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.

