Morocco to Decide on State of Emergency Extension on Thursday

Rabat – The spokesperson of Morocco’s government, Saaid Amzazi, has announced that ministers will meet on Thursday, October 8, to decide on whether to extend the state of emergency.

Sharing the cabinet’s council agenda for Thursday, Amzazi said the government will study a draft decree on the extension of the state of emergency as part of the measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

If enacted, the extension will be the seventh of its kind.

The ongoing extension will expire on October 10.

The Moroccan government declared a state of emergency on March 20, a few weeks after Morocco announced its first case.

To date, the country’s COVID-19 cases reached 134,695 as of October 5, including 113,336 recoveries, and 2,369 deaths.

Fearing a further increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, authorities have launched awareness campaigns to warn citizens about the importance of the preventive measures to limit the pandemic spread.

Morocco also made the wearing of face masks mandatory in public since April 7.

Government council full agenda

In addition to the draft law on the state of emergency, the government council will also include a presentation from the Minister of State in Charge of Human rights.

The presentation will be about the outcome of the government work in its relationship with parliament during the fourth legislative year of the tenth legislative term.

During the Thursday meeting, the government will also examine the agreement to amend the free trade agreement (FTA) between Morocco and Turkey signed in Rabat earlier this year.

Last year, Morocco’s government shared concerns about the FTA with Turkey, arguing that it had negatively impacted Morocco’s economy.

Morocco’s Minister of Industry said the agreement resulted in a $1.2 billion deficit for Morocco.

Following rounds of meetings between Moroccan and Turkish officials, Turkey announced its decision to review the Rabat-Ankara FTA.

In addition to Morocco-Turkey FTA, the government will also decide on an agreement between Morocco and the US signed last month.

On September 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo chaired the signing ceremony of a bilateral agreement on extending enhanced privileges and immunities to the consular corps.

The agreement seeks to ensure the efficient functioning of the diplomatic representations of the two parties.

The council will conclude its workshops by studying proposals for appointment in high positions in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, Amzazi said.