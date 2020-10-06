Drug Trafficking: Morocco Arrests Man Subject to International Warrant

French security services issued an arrest warrant against the suspect for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Rabat – Morocco’s police arrested on Monday a French-Algerian national subject to an international arrest warrant for his alleged links with an international drug trafficking network.

The Moroccan General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced on Tuesday that French judicial authorities had issued an arrest warrant against the suspect.

The arrest operation was in collaboration with Morocco’s General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

Police put the suspect in custody pending the procedure for extradition, DGSN said.

DGSN notified French police of the arrest.

The arrest comes within the framework of Morocco’s international security cooperation and security services’ efforts against drug trafficking.

#التعاون_الأمني_الدولي

مراكش: توقيف مواطن فرنسي من أصل جزائري، مبحوث عنه على الصعيد الدولي من طرف السلطات الفرنسية، للاشتباه في ارتباطه بشبكات التهريب الدولي للمخدرات. pic.twitter.com/WLZIS0IHTB — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) October 6, 2020

This is not the first time that Morocco has assisted its international partners as part of its membership with Interpol.

In recent years, Morocco arrested several suspects under Interpol warrants.

In September 2019, Interpol announced that its Operation Neptune II, a multi-country operation including Morocco, caught 12 alleged foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) over the summer.

The operation took place between July 24 and September 8 with the participation of six countries including France, Spain, Tunisia, and Algeria.

Interpol has an office in Rabat. Morocco became a member of Interpol in 1957 and has cooperated with its members in several operations related to drug trafficking and other international crimes.