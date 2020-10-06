The total number of COVID-19 infections in Morocco reached 137,248.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,553 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 137,248.

The country also reported another 2,018 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 115,354. The national recovery rate is 84%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 41 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,410. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 19,484 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6.

Morocco counts 434 patients with severe symptoms, with 37 under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 19,422 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,616,634 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,420 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 17 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 271 new cases. The region also recorded two additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 161 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The Oriental region registered 158 new cases and two COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa recorded 153 new cases and three additional fatalities

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 113 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 103 new cases and six additional fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 69 new cases. The region recorded two deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 48 new infections and saw three additional COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases, reporting two deaths.

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10 new COVID-19 cases) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (20) did not record any additional fatalities.

As COVID-19 can spread in hospitals where medical staff interact with carriers, these frontline workers are more likely to suffer infections.

Reports surfaced today that three prominent Moroccan doctors and medicine professors died during one day last week due to COVID-19.

The deceased doctors include Fadma Abi and Abdelkarim Hamdani, who perished on October 2 in Casablanca, while the identity of the third doctor remains unknown