2nd Inter-Libyan Dialogue in Morocco Yields ‘Comprehensive Agreements’

The delegations announced in a final declaration that they have reached “comprehensive agreements on the criteria and mechanisms for occupying positions of sovereignty.”

Rabat – Morocco’s government announced that the agreements the two Libyan delegations reached during the second round of talks in Bouznika are “decisive.”

At the end of the second round of talks, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said the presidents of the High Council of State and the House of Representatives in Libya are set to receive a report containing the agreements for approval.

“The inter-Libyan dialogue of Bouznika has all the elements and factors favoring its success,” the Moroccan official said.

Bourita renewed Morocco’s firm support for all initiatives that seek to pull Libya out of the crisis.

Delegations from the two Libyan parties lauded the agreements they reached during the talks from October 2-6. They said the results of the dialogue between the two delegations “constitute a contribution on which it is possible to capitalize to establish stability in the country and end the institutional division.”

In the final declaration, the parties expressed their determination to continue meeting in Morocco to coordinate the action of political, executive, and control institutions.

“The dialogue sessions were distinguished by a spirit of national responsibility which gave priority to the general interests and this, in order to overcome the current political division,” the delegations said.

The two delegations reiterated their thanks to Morocco for convening Libyan representatives around the table to achieve “genuine agreements” in “harmony” with the provisions of the Political Libyan Agreement.

Throughout the years, Morocco has maintained that Libyans can reach a political solution to end the crisis in the country based on inter-Libyan dialogue.

Morocco has also repeatedly denounced foreign intervention, describing it as a source of humanitarian and socio-economic dilemma.

Rabat has stressed that it has no agenda in Libya, reiterating its position favors sovereignty and legitimate fundamental rights for Libyans.

The United Nations expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s approach, calling on Libyans to engage in talks favorably to serve the interests of their country and people.

The UN also believes the parties now have a “real chance” to end the crisis in Libya through continuous meetings and talks to reach a consensus.

For Morocco’s government, the Bouznika dialogue has proven the “efficiency” of giving Libyans the space to solve their problems themselves.

During the dialogues, Bourita said the representatives of Libya’s rival parliaments reacted “responsibly” by seeking consensus on all disputes.

“This [second] round [of talks] gave rise to important agreements,” Bourita said, calling on the parties to preserve this momentum by continuing the dialogue.