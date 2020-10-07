Second Moroccan-Belgian Investment Forum to Take Place Early 2021

The second Moroccan-Belgian Investment Forum is set to take place in early 2021, Morocco’s Minister Delegate of Moroccans Living Abroad (MREs), Nezha El Ouafi, announced.

The minister made the announcement on Tuesday after a meeting with the Belgian Ambassador to Rabat, Marc Trenteseau.

The forum aims to promote investments in Morocco, especially from the Moroccan community living in Belgium.

El Ouafi and Trenteseau also agreed to launch a new project to encourage Moroccans living in Belgium to invest in their home country. The European Union (EU) and the Belgian Development Agency (Enabel) will finance the initiative, while Moroccan authorities will assist with its logistics.

The project will include several programs for the promotion of investments and will launch at the end of October, El Ouafi announced.

The meeting between the Moroccan and Belgian diplomats is part of regular consultations between the two countries in order to deepen bilateral cooperation and develop new partnership agreements.

During the meeting, El Ouafi praised the achievements of Moroccans residing in Belgium, as well as their effective contribution to the socio-economic development process in Morocco.

The upcoming Moroccan-Belgian Investment Forum will allow MREs to transfer their expertise and knowledge to Morocco, she said.

The Moroccan official also welcomed the level of partnership between Morocco and Belgium in all areas, especially issues relating to the Moroccan community in the European country.

Meanwhile, Trenteseau lauded Morocco’s achievements over the past two decades. He mentioned in particular the Kingdom’s migration and asylum policies, which, according to the Belgian ambassador, rightfully respect human rights.

Trenteseau also affirmed Belgium’s commitment and full support for the upcoming investment forum.

The first Moroccan-Belgian Investment Forum took place in Rabat on March 22, 2019.