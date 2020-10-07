Moroccan Composer ASHA’s Song to Feature in Junior Eurovision 2020

The Spanish public television company (RTVE) announced via its official website that the song "Palante" will represent Spain in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

A song by Moroccan singer-songwriter Hajar Sbihi, who fans know as ASHA, is set to feature in the next Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Nine-year-old Spanish competitor Solea will perform the song to represent her country.

“Palante” is an urban pop piece with a flamenco touch and percussion beats that offer an encouraging message to the world in a time of crisis.

Hajar Sbihi, or ASHA, is a 23-year-old Moroccan singer and composer who moved to Spain several years ago and has composed several trendy songs in the European country. She hit her first success at the age of 20 for songwriting Lola Indigo’s “Ya No Quiero Na.”

ASHA developed a desire to start performing instead of developing pieces for others, but the use of “Palente” at Junior Eurovision is certainly a testament to her songwriting skills.

RTVE Digital diffused exclusively the full version of “Palante” on its official website. The song is the collaborative creation of Hajar Sbihi with Cesar G. Ross and Bruno Valverde.

The lyrics reflect messages of holding hope in tomorrow and calls for social unity. ASHA’s “Palente” conforms to this year’s Junior Eurovision slogan, “Move the World.”

The 18th Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Warsaw, Poland on November 29. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sanitary precautions it requires, the contest will occur in a television studio for the first time in its history.

