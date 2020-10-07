Morocco, Italy Hold Talks to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Bourita’s itinerary includes talks on bilateral relations and the inter-Libyan dialogue.

Rabat – Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita traveled to Italy on Wednesday to hold bilateral talks with high-level officials from the Italian government.

The Italian Foreign Affairs Ministry shared the program of Bourita’s visit, saying that the itinerary includes talks about the inter-Libyan dialogue, bilateral relations, and economic and commercial ties.

During the visit, Bourita met with Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio and the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico.

The meeting came one day after Libyan delegations concluded their second round of talks in Bouznika, which ran from October 2-6.

On Tuesday, the delegations representing Libya’s High Council of State and the House of Representatives signed an agreement on criteria for the appointment of leaders to sovereign positions in the country.

The positions include the Governor of the Central Bank in Libya and the head of the Audit Office.

In a statement after the dialogue concluded, Libyan delegations called on the international community to support the Bouznika talks.

Italy is among several countries that have expressed support for Morocco’s contribution to regional and international efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Libya.

In August, Italian FM Di Maio reiterated support for Morocco’s efforts during a phone call with his Moroccan counterpart.

During the phone call, the two officials also discussed the “constant evolution of cooperation between Italy and Morocco.”

Moroccan-Italian relations

Italy and Morocco maintain good diplomatic ties, with repeated vows from officials of both countries to further strengthen cooperation.

In June the two countries discussed means to further boost cooperation between their legislative institutions and politicians.

The two parties emphasized the need to “revitalize the legal framework of parliamentary relations.” The framework is a pillar of the multidimensional strategic partnership that Bourita and Di Maio signed in Rabat on November 1, 2019.

The agreement looks to diversify Morocco’s foreign partnerships with EU countries and strengthen ties with Italy.

Additionally, it seeks to find settlements for regional conflicts, ensuring cooperation between Africa and the Mediterranean.

The partnership also aims to reinforce dialogue and cooperation in counterterrorism and in the fight against international crime and irregular migration.

In addition to diplomatic and security relations, Morocco and Italy have remarkable trade ties.

The foreign affairs ministry said in February that the period of January-August 2019 witnessed a growing collaboration between the two countries, with Italy ranked fifth among Morocco’s trading partners.

The European country is the fifth supplier to Morocco with 5.3% and the fifth customer of Moroccan products, absorbing 4.2% of Moroccan exports.

In the first half of 2019, exports between Morocco and Italy remained steady compared to the same period in 2018 with a value of more than €1.4 billion.

Imports, however, recorded a growth of 5.2% for a value of €786 million.

Morocco’s main imports from Italy include petroleum products, machinery, and textiles.

Italian imports from Morocco include cars with 34.2% of the total imports, followed by fishery products (20.9%), parts and accessories for vehicles and engines (14.5% ), and clothing (8.2%).