Espace Rivages Exhibits Moroccan Abdalkhalek Belfquih’s ‘Callipainting’

Rabat – The Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans Residing Abroad (FH2MRE) launched on Thursday an in-person exhibit of the “Coeur Blanc” or “White Heart” works of Moroccan-French artist Abdelkhalek Belfquih. The event is taking place at Espace Rivages in Rabat and will run from October 8 to November 5, according to a press release from the foundation.

Espace Rivages hosted the exhibition virtually on “www.e-taqafa.ma” during quarantine months. Now opening publicly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition requires full respect of sanitary precautions. People will need no tickets to attend.

The statement announced a meeting with Aldelkhalek Belquih on October 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Abdelkhalek Belfquih, a Moroccan-French artist and painter, holds a diploma as a cultural mediator artist and a professional degree in artistic, cultural activities, and art history studies from the University Via Domitia of Perpignan in France.

The artist gets inspiration from different sources. “As a young boy, I discovered that the first abstract artist of the Arab world, Jilali Gharbaoui, was living near my home in Sidi-Kacem. At the Royal Institute of Rabat, I had the chance to learn applied arts from Ennaji, a trainer at the Royal Palace Cherifian school,” Abdelkhalek Belfquih told FH2MRE’s Fatiha Amellouk.

His artistic approach includes calligraphy, painting, and poetry, which he calls “Callipainting,” noted the foundation, before adding that his works constitute “pictorial facts in shapes and colors for a well-defined intention: to transmit a message of peace.”