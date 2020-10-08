Morocco Resumes Public Recruitment After 6-Month Suspension

Morocco’s Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, has allowed Moroccan administrations and public establishments to organize recruitment and promotion contests.

El Othmani announced the decision on Thursday, October 8, through Circular 16-2020. He issued the document after a Government Council meeting.

The head of government had suspended on March 25 all promotions and recruitment contests under the 2020 state budget due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The suspension aimed to minimize the costs of Morocco’s state budget in order to overcome the economic challenges caused by COVID-19.

It also allowed Morocco to direct the financial resources initially reserved for promotions and recruitment to high-priority investments in the fight against COVID-19.

The government scheduled the suspension of promotions to run until 2021. However, El Othmani did not rule out the possibility of organizing recruitment contests “at the end of the crisis,” depending on the employment needs of public administration and on financial available resources.

The decision to allow promotions and recruitment contests seeks to ensure that administrations and public establishments in Morocco continue to provide services in good conditions, without any lack in human resources.

Recruitment, however, must not exceed the minimal employment needs for establishments to function properly. Meanwhile, the government will cut the costs from recruitment contests and promotions from the 2021 state budget.

The decision comes as Morocco is preparing its 2021 Finance Bill, the legal text that determines the annual state budget.

While there are still few indicators about how Morocco’s 2021 Finance Bill will look, Minister of Economy Mohamed Benchaaboun recently announced that the text would add MAD 5 billion ($538.5 million) to the budgets of the health and education sectors.