Morocco renewed its state of emergency today for an additional month as the country continues to witness rising case numbers.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,929 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 142,953.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 infections that the Ministry of Health has recorded in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. The country’s previous daily record was 2,760 infections, confirmed on September 18.

The country also reported another 2,133 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 120,275. The national recovery rate is 84.1%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 47 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,486. The mortality rate is now 1.74%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 20,192 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 8.

Morocco counts 440 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 37 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 22,197 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,660,538 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,522 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 16 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 366 new cases. The region also recorded eight additional deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 219 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa recorded 207 new cases and one new fatality.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 131 new cases. The region recorded four deaths.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 122 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 118 new cases and four additional fatalities.

The Oriental region registered 114 new cases and five COVID-19-related deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 76 new infections and saw two additional COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases, reporting two deaths.

Finally, the regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (17 new COVID-19 cases) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (15) did not record any additional deaths.

As part of its preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, Morocco continues to enforce a state of emergency, which allows authorities to take swift necessary decisions for the common good.

Morocco’s Government Council announced today its decision to extend the state of emergency until November 10. This is the seventh extension of the state of emergency since its declaration on March 19.

Before this extension, Morocco’s state of emergency was scheduled to expire Saturday, October 10.