EU Supports Morocco's Mediation Efforts in Libya

Rabat – In a statement on Thursday about the inter-Libyan talks recently held in Morocco, the European Union (EU) pledged to actively support the Libyan people in their aspirations to establish a peaceful and a stable country.

Peter Stano, the EU’s Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, reiterated the EU’s position regarding Morocco’s initiative to convene Libyans for dialogue.

He said that the EU welcomes any initiatives aimed at supporting the UN-led mediation process and advancing the resolution of the Libyan conflict through a political process.

In a statement to MAP, the EU official also renewed the EU’s support for Morocco’s efforts to settle the lingering conflict and guarantee prosperity for the Libyan people.

The statement echoes the position of the High Representative for EU Foreign Policy Josep Borrell.

During a meeting with Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita in September, Borrell encouraged Morocco’s inter-Libyan dialogue initiative. He described it as a timely contribution to the UN efforts for a political solution to the crisis in Libya.

Morocco and the EU also agreed to continue to show support and intensify political dynamics between Libyan parties.

Morocco has to date hosted two inter-Libyan talks. The recent series of meetings took place between October 2-6.

The meetings convened representatives from the High Council of State and the House of Representatives in Bouznika, a coastal town in Morocco’s Casablanca-Settat region.

‘Decisive’ meeting

The delegations said the second Bouznika talks held resulted in positive outcomes, calling on the international community to show full support to ensure the success of the political dialogue

On October 6, the Libyan delegations concluded their second Bouznika meeting with the signing of an agreement on a mechanism regarding appointments to sovereign positions.

The positions include Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, President of the Audit Bureau, Head of the Administrative Control Authority, Head of the Anti-Corruption Agency, President and members of the High Commission for Elections, President of the Supreme Court, and Attorney General.

Bourita called the outcomes of the meeting “decisive.”

He said the Libyan parties will receive a report containing the agreements for approval.

Like the UN, Morocco is also certain that the inter-Libyan talks in Bouznika had all the elements and factors favoring its success.

UN envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, said on Tuesday that Libyans should take advantage of the peace talks in Morocco as they serve real chances to end the conflict.

Williams also condemned the hard conditions under which Libyans continue to live due to the conflict, which emerged after the fall of Maamer Gadafi in 2011

The country witnessed escalation of tension between the parties after military intervention, which Morocco deemed a direct source of war and humanitarian crisis.

Rabat has long condemned military confrontation and foreign intervention in the Libyan crisis. For the North African country, a lasting political solution should be based on inter-Libyan agreements and the will of Libyans themselves.