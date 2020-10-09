Morocco’s Mohamed Timoumi Appointed CAF Champions League Final Ambassador

This is the first time that CAF appoints ambassadors for the final of African Champions League.

Rabat – The African Football Confederation (CAF) has appointed iconic Moroccan footballer Mohamed Timoumi as ambassador to the 2020 CAF Champions League final.

Mohamed Timoumi’s mission will include promotional and media activities around the end of the season.

CAF appointed Egyptian footballer Zakaria Mo’omen alongside Timoumi for the same role.

The final match of the competition will take place on November 6.

The CAF Champions league will resume with two semi-finals on October 17 in Casablanca. Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club will first take on Al Ahly from Egypt. Following will be another Moroccan-Egyptian clash of giants, with Morocco’s Raja Athletic Club facing Egypt’s iconic Zamalek.

The return matches are set to take place on October 23 and 24 respectively in Egypt.

CAF declared that it chose Timoumi and Mo’omen on the basis of their careers and their contribution to African football.

Morocco’s iconic midfielder won the CAF Champions League in 1985 with the Royal Armed Forces Sports Association (FAR).

That year, Timoumi won the African Ballon d’Or, the most important award an african footballer could receive. The award was a testimony to the Moroccan’s talent, sealing his name in the pantheon of best African players.

Timoumi was also part of the Moroccan national football team in the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Following the world cup, Timoumi played for several international clubs including Spain’s Real Murcia and Belgium’s Lokeren.

Timoumi also played for Oman’s Al Suwaiq in 1990, before coming back to his parent club, FAR, in 1995.