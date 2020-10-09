NGO Grants ‘Mission Patron Award’ to Morocco’s Ambassador to Bulgaria

Zakia El Midaoui was the honorary guest at the celebration of the fifth anniversary of Bulgarian foundation Europe and the World’s website.

Meknes – Ambassador of Morocco to Bulgaria Zakia El Midaoui received the Mission Patron Award from Bulgarian NGO Europe and the World Foundation.

The honor came as a recognition of the Moroccan diplomat’s support of Bulgarian talents and her cultural initiatives, according to a press release from the foundation.

The awarding took place on September 27 at the Czech Cultural Center in Sofia after a COVID-19-induced delay of six months.

The foundation delivered an honorary plaque for her productive partnership initiatives. These notably included her organization of an evening of Moroccan poetry at her residence and a Moroccan poetry evening at the headquarters of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists in Sofia.

The embassy of Morocco in Sofia released a statement recognizing the Moroccan diplomat’s efforts not only for supporting Bulgarian and international cultural and artistic initiatives but also for promoting Morocco on all levels.

The Moroccan diplomat emphasized how she cherishes the strong partnership between the embassy and Europe and the World foundation, as well as the bilateral cooperation between Morocco and Bulgaria. King Mohamed VI designated Zakia El Midawi as Ambassador to Bulgaria in October 2016.

The celebration of the fifth anniversary of the foundation’s website was the perfect timing to award El Midaoui. Gergina and Vladimir Dvorestky founded the website in March 2015.

The virtual platform publishes documents and studies on culture, art, education, business, intercultural dialogue, as well as topics relevant to the EU and the European Council.

Gergina Dvoretsky gave some replicas of objects from Thracian treasures found in Bulgarian lands to El Midaoui. These objects rank third in Europe’s richness of cultural heritage.

El Midaoui gifted a painting by Moroccan painter Amal El Yahyaoui to the Bulgarian NGO. El Yahyaoui participated in the first diplomatic and cultural exhibition in Sofia in January of last year.

Awarding prizes to the most active authors and partners of the site over the last five years was the main objective of the program. Authors who provided their material to the website for publication for free received honorary plaques. The Europe and the World Foundation also honored its most active partners.

President of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists Snezhana Todorova, poets, journalists, publishers, and literary critics attended the event.