Munir El Haddadi Refuses to Give Up on Dream to Represent Morocco

Rabat – International Moroccan football player Munir El Haddadi said today he will not abandon his ambition to represent Morocco’s national team.

The refusal comes after FIFA rejected a request from Morocco’s football federation asking them to allow Munir El Haddadi to join the Moroccan national team.

The football player took to his social networks and wrote: “I do not give up and I will continue working to wear this jersey and represent the Moroccan team!”

Munir El Haddadi’s reaction comes after the coach of the national team called him up to participate in two friendly matches against Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The rejection from FIFA came just a few days before the first friendly match, which will take place Friday in Rabat at 7 p.m. against Senegal.

FIFA justified its decision due to El Haddadi’s participation in games with under-21 teams in European qualifiers.

The decision denies El Haddadi’s hope to play for Morocco despite the recent FIFA vote on September 18, allowing footballers who have played for one national team to change their affiliation and play for another if they meet specific requirements.

In response to FIFA’s latest decision, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) issued a statement on Thursday announcing it will appeal the ruling.

FRMF said that after consultations with FIFA, Morocco decided to urgently appeal the decision at the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

This is not the first time FRMF has turned to the sports court.

El Hadddi expressed hope to represent Morocco in 2018 before the Atlas Lions left for Russia to participate in the final phase of the World Cup.

CAS, however, rejected the request from FRMF and El Hadddi, refusing to allow him to join the national team.

The decision was due to his participation in an international match with Spain against Macedonia in 2014.

El Haddadi currently plays for Spanish club Sevilla along with three international Moroccan football players, including Youssef En-Nesyri, Oussama Idrissi, and Yassine Bounou.