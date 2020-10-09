Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 3,445 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 146,398.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 infections that the Ministry of Health has recorded in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. The country’s previous daily record was set yesterday with 2,929 new infections.

The country also reported another 2,747 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 123,022. The national recovery rate is 84%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 44 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,530. The mortality rate is now 1.73%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 20,846 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 9.

Morocco counts 425 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 33 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 21,717 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,682,255 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,490 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 18 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any region in Morocco.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 680 new cases and one new fatality.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 280 new cases. The region also recorded three additional deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 231 new cases and two additional fatalities.

The Oriental region registered 214 new cases and 10 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 175 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 112 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region follows 75 new infections. The region saw two additional COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (117 new cases), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (33), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (25) reported no additional fatalities.

Read also: Morocco to Decide on State of Emergency Extension on Thursday