US, Spain, Japan Express Support for 2nd Libyan Dialogue in Morocco

A growing list of states and institutions are conveying messages of support for Morocco’s initiative to host Libyan delegations in Bouznika for a second round of talks.

Rabat – The US, Spain, and Japan have expressed support for the second round of inter-Libyan dialogue in Bouznika, Morocco, from October 2-6.

The US Embassy in Morocco shared a congratulatory message on Thursday via its official Twitter account.

Congratulations @MarocDiplomatie for your efforts to bring Libyans together in #Bouznika in support of the UN Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. — U.S. Embassy Morocco (@USEmbMorocco) October 8, 2020

Spain voiced its support for the initiative on Friday. Quoting a source at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Morocco’s state media reported that “Spain welcomes the initiatives aimed at strengthening inter-Libyan dialogue, such as the Moroccan initiative, that contribute to the efforts of the United Nations” to reach a “political solution” to the conflict.

Resolving the crisis in Libya is “fundamental for the stability of the Mediterranean and the Sahel,” the source added.

On Friday, the Embassy of Japan in Morocco shared a statement on its official Facebook page.

“We salute the progress made in the second round of the Libyan dialogue in Bouznika, where the Libyan parties were able to meet thanks to Morocco’s mediator initiative,” the post reads.

“We hope that the results of this dialogue will bring about enhanced dynamism contributing to consolidating the permanent ceasefire in Libya, and advancing the political process to resolve the Libyan crisis.”

Aleksander Pociej, the president of the European People’s Party group in the Council of Europe and the vice-president of the Morocco-Poland Friendship Group in the Polish Senate, similarly welcomed the Libyan dialogue initiative in a statement on Friday.

He said Morocco’s mediation role exemplifies its concern for the stability of the Mediterranean region.

Stability in North Africa is a keystone for European security, he said, especially amid the migration crisis.

‘Encouraging’ outcomes

After the talks concluded on Tuesday, the Libyan delegations said they again reached “comprehensive agreements,” echoing their joint statement after the first round of talks from September 6-10.

Aside from fostering a “unification of visions,” the latest talks allowed the delegations to determine the mechanisms and criteria for appointments to leadership positions in the state’s sovereign institutions, in line with Article 15 of the Skhirat Agreement.

Both parties expressed confidence in the Bouznika dialogue’s potential to promote stability in Libya and end the internal institutional division. They reiterated their mutual determination to continue meeting in Morocco to coordinate the action of political, executive, and oversight institutions.

Morocco’s initiative to twice convene the Parliament of Tobruk and the High Council of State around the same negotiating table has enjoyed warm international reception.

A score of countries and international institutions and governing bodies have celebrated the dialogue initiatives in Morocco, which prioritize an inter-Libyan political solution free from foreign meddling.

The European Union and the United Nations represent two notable supporters of the Bouznika dialogue.

Morocco’s Libya-centered approach

The Bouznika dialogue initiative embodies Morocco’s firm approach to Libya as laid out in the Skhirat Agreement.

The Skhirat Agreement was signed in Morocco in 2015. It established an interim Libyan government and a ceasefire between the warring parties. It stipulates that a solution must be inter-Libyan and free of foreign influence, peaceful rather than military, and political to ensure legitimate elections. The Skhirat Agreement remains the only internationally-recognized legal framework for solving the Libyan crisis.

Morocco has long maintained that the only solution to the Libyan crisis is a political one based on internal dialogue.

Rabat has no agenda in Libya and denounces foreign intervention in the crisis, arguing it only produces humanitarian and socio-economic challenges. By convening Libya’s rival parties in Bouznika, Morocco has adopted the role of a mediator and offered a negotiation space free from external influences.

The stability of Libya is a priority in the overall security of the Maghreb. Morocco believes stability in the country can only be sustainable if Libya is able to consolidate its sovereignty and deliver Libyans their fundamental rights.