Peruvian Politicians: Morocco Plays Strategic Role in Libya Resolution

A top political figure from Guatemala conveyed similar remarks about Morocco and King Mohammed VI’s approach to the crisis in Libya.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Peruvian politicians said Thursday that Morocco plays a strategic role in contributing to a mutually acceptable political solution in Libya.

The politicians, who are members of Peru’s congress and the Peru-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group, attributed Morocco’s positive role in the Libyan crisis to King Mohammed VI’s “far-sighted vision.”

Morocco’s King initiated “constructive dialogue” to help Libya’s parties achieve a political solution, they said in a formal parliamentary motion.

The motion mentions Morocco’s success in bringing together representatives of the Parliament of Tobruk and the High Council of State for two rounds of dialogue in Bouznika. After the conclusion of both talks, the Libyan parties said they reached “comprehensive agreements.”

Representatives of the Peruvian Congress also expressed their support for Morocco’s mediating role in the “process of pacification” at the national and international levels.

By relaunching the political process in accordance with the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, Morocco consolidates its role as a strategic interlocutor in the Maghreb, the politicians said.

The Skhirat Agreement, signed in Morocco in 2015, established an interim Libyan government and a ceasefire between the warring parties. It stipulates that a solution in Libya must be political, peaceful, and free of foreign influences. The Skhirat Agreement remains the only internationally-recognized legal framework for solving the Libyan crisis.

Guatemala expresses support for Moroccan mediation efforts

Manuel Conde Orellana, the president of the Commission for External Relations in the Congress of Guatemala, also expressed support for Morocco’s inter-Libyan dialogue initiative.

Like the Peruvian politicians, Orellana attributed Morocco’s key role in the Libyan crisis resolution to “the foresight of King Mohammed VI.”

“The inter-Libyan dialogue is an important space for negotiation and an excellent opportunity to confirm that the dialogue remains the surest and most suitable means to reach lasting solutions,” Morocco’s state media quoted Orellana as saying.

“Morocco, as a democratic and representative monarchy, has the right to share and build, with those who need it, stable and dignified living conditions,” he added.

Morocco hosted two rounds of inter-Libyan dialogue in Bouznika from September 6-10 and October 2-6.

By hosting the talks, Morocco has consolidated its key role in promoting stability in Libya and the greater Maghreb region.

Morocco’s approach to Libya is based on the Skhirat Agreement, prioritizing a peaceful political solution that ensures Libya’s sovereignty and the fundamental rights of its people. A key factor in reaching a sustainable solution to the crisis, Rabat argues, is the absence of foreign meddling, which has shown to only bring humanitarian destruction and socio-economic strife.