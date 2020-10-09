Drug Trafficking: Morocco Seizes 1 Tonne of Cannabis Resin in Laayoune

The suspect was also allegedly in illegal possession of firearms.

Meknes – Morocco’s police in the city of Laayoune arrested on Friday a man with alleged links to an international drug trafficking network.

Security services also apprehended the 53-year-old suspect for illegal possession of firearms.

The General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) provided the information that enabled the suspect’s arrest to police in Laayoune.

Search operations led to the seizure of 959 kilograms of cannabis resin, according to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Security services found the drugs concealed in 38 packages in Boukraa, approximately 140 kilometers from Laayoune.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is the subject of a national search warrant. He was allegedly involved with a criminal network that Moroccan security services dismantled in Laayoune in June 2019. The operation aborted the trafficking of 5.894 tonnes of cannabis resin. It also included the seizure of a Kalashnikov and 66 ammunition cartridges, said DGSN.

Police put the suspect in custody. An investigation will aim to determine all potential ramifications of the case and to identify all of the suspect’s criminal acts.

Morocco’s security services are working hard to abort all activities that involve drug trafficking. The country has intensified its efforts.

A recent operation against drug trafficking took place on September 22 when Morocco’s police seized 1.992 tonnes of cannabis resin in Casablanca. An earlier intervention of security services led to the seizure of 4,260 Rivotril-type psychotropic pills on October 4 in the same city.