Morocco’s BMCE Bank, ACWA Power Win Arabia CSR Network Awards

Rabat – Morocco’s BMCE Bank and ACWA Power Maroc won honors at the 13th Arabia CSR Network Awards in Dubai.

BMCE Bank Group won the corporate social responsibility (CSR) award in the category of Financial Services, while ACWA Power Maroc won in the Partnerships and Cooperation category.

Arabia CSR Network’s award initiative, which launched in 2008, aims to advance corporate social responsibility and sustainability in the Middle East.

The network selected BMCE Bank and ACWA Power Maroc on the basis of their respect for certain global principles.

These include standards of the UN Global Compact and Sustainable Development Goals and of the European Foundation for Quality Management.

In July 2019, BMCE Bank demonstrated its commitment to these principles when it announced its decision to contribute to the financing and development of Tangier’s Tech City, a business hub designed to create 100,000 job opportunities and house 300,000 people.

In January, e-recruitment website ReKrute named BMCE Bank 2019’s most attractive employer in Morocco. BMCE also came first in ReKrute’s list of the 25 most attractive companies in terms of employment.

ACWA Power also focuses on principles of sustainability. It is a water desalination and power generation company operating the Noor Power Plant, the world’s largest concentrated solar power (CSP) farm.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, ACWA Power Maroc decided to support residents near the Noor solar power station ACWA operates. The company purchased and distributed 47 tons of basic goods, including food and hygiene products, for locals.

In 2018, ACWA Power collaborated with Women Organizing for Change in Agriculture and Natural Resource Management (WOCAN) to support the women around the Noor Power Plant as a corporate social responsibility project.

WOCAN is a women-led international membership network of female and male professionals and women’s associations.

The collaboration between the two aims to quantify and monetize the social capital created by women, to recognize and reward their contributions to sustainable environments and communities, according to the organization.

Arabia CSR Network selected BMCE Bank Group and ACWA Power among applicants from nine Middle Eastern countries working across 34 different sectors.