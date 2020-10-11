Spanish Media Names FC Barcelona's Ilias Akhomach ‘Moroccan Messi’

Morocco’s football federation should increase efforts to convince Ilias Akhomach to join the Atlas Lions.

Rabat – FC Barcelona’s Ilias Akhomach is already making headlines thanks to his skills that earned him the nickname of “Moroccan Messi.”

El Mundo Deportivo sees a brilliant future for the 16-year-old Moroccan, who made his debut on Saturday with FC Barcelona B in a friendly match against UE Cornella.

FC Barcelona congratulated Akhomach on Saturday for making his debut with the B club.

For Mundo Deportivo, Ilias Akhomach is a “skilled winger, although he can occupy the three attacking positions.”

The Spanish news outlet said his comparison with Barcalenoa’s giants Ansu and Leo Messi is “easy.”

“In fact, Patrick Kluivert, himself already compared him with the Argentinian,” Mundo Deportivo said.

Mundo Deportivo quoted the former Duch football player Kluivert, who said he is expecting Akhomach to become the new Messi.

Kluivert was also a former Barcelona and Ajax striker.

“He is already somewhat similar,” the Spanish news outlet said.

Ilias Akhomach was born to Moroccan parents in 2004 in Igualada in the province of Barcelona.

The young football player started playing with Hostalets de Pierola, his hometown club.

According to Barca Universal, Akhomach was inspired by his brother Anuar.

“His passion for the sport was awakened by watching his older brother Anuar play. He was his inspiration,” Barca Universal said.

The sports news outlet said that after two years, Barcelona called up Ilias Akhomach.

“Now it was Anuar who admired his younger brother and couldn’t miss a single game from him.”

According to Transfer Market, the teen joined Barcelona in July of this year, with a contract set to expire in June 2023.

The football player, according to Spanish media. is one of the “most promising footballers” in FC Barcelona.

Ilias Akhomach’s strength comes from his left foot.

The football player can play three positions, which show his chances to triumph.

“He can act as a right winger, attacking midfielder, or forward,” Barca Universal said.

Spanish media have sung praises for all the skills Ilias Akhomach showcases in the field, calling him a dribbling expert.

“He moves past opponents very easily, almost effortlessly. His natural ability to glide through defenders with elegance and unpredictability make of Ilias Akhomach one of the most fun prospects to watch at La Masía,” Barca Universal added.

With Ilias Akhomach making headlines, Morocco’s Football Federation (FRMF) must look for means to develop connections with Akhomach and his agents to convince him to play for Morocco’s national team.

The FRMF attracted several international key football players to play with Morocco, including Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea FC.

FRMF, however, lost its chances to secure Mohamed Ihattaren, a Moroccan-Dutch football player who chose to represent the Netherlands over Morocco in November 2019.