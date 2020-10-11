Morocco Opens Investigation Into Potential Murder-Suicide in Agadir

Police found one of the bodies cut up and concealed in plastic bags placed throughout the apartment.

Rabat – Judicial police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the death of two individuals in Agadir, Morocco.

Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said police found on Sunday the remains of the first victim, “who allegedly killed himself by hanging in a room at the apartment.”

The DGSN found a second body “cut up and concealed in plastic bags in various parts of the apartment.”

The statement said that the second body is in the process of being identified.

DGSN said investigations and searches are ongoing by the necessary technical and scientific expertise to determine the circumstances of the case and the motive of the potential murder-suicide.

The 2019 DGSN annual report said police arrested 644,025 people, including 43,008 women and 23,764 minors, for their alleged involvement in different crimes last year.

According to the report, violent crimes, such as serious robberies and sexual assaults, represented 8% of the general crime rate.

Violent crimes, according to DGSN, saw a drop of 8.6% compared to 2018.

According to statistics, fatal assault dropped by 11.2%, indecent assault by 10.2%, theft by 3.4%, and armed robbery by 21%.

Morocco’s government recently renewed vows to continue to reinforce efforts and mobilization against different crimes, including sexual assault, pedophilia, and fatal crimes.

The vows come after the emergence of several cases of pedophilia and murders of children.

Recently, a shepherd found the body of a 5-year-old girl in Zagora, southeastern Morocco. Moroccan media reported a potential motive of the murder may be linked with witchcraft.

Another heinous crime took place in September, when police found the body of an 11-year-old boy buried near where he lived in Tangier.

The suspect in the boy’s murder is a 24-year-old man who lived not far from the victim.

The defendant kidnapped, raped, and killed the boy in cold blood.

Police arrested the man, who is now facing several charges, including kidnapping and rape along with intentional homicide.