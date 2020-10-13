El Othmani Recalls Late Kuwaiti Emir’s ‘Love for Morocco’

The late Sheikh Sabah had strong relationships with King Hassan II and King Mohammed VI.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – “Everyone here remembers his love for Morocco and his stances with the Moroccan people,” Morocco’s head of government said Monday of the late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a statement to Kuwait’s state media, Saad Eddine El Othmani said Morocco always respected Sheikh Sabah’s views of “Arab and Islamic causes,” particularly the Palestinian cause.

The head of government shared a message of condolences and said the late emir had a “pioneering role in bringing brothers together and defending just causes.”

Remembering the Kuwaiti emir’s “love for Morocco,” El Othmani stressed the strong relationship between Sheikh Sabah and King Hassan II, as well as King Mohammed VI.

Responding to the Moroccan official, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Morocco, Abdulatif Al-Yahya, said he appreciated Morocco’s condolences after Sheikh Sabah’s death.

King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to Kuwait’s royal family and government the day after the emir died. In the message, the monarch said he learned of Sheikh Sabah’s death “with great sorrow and deep emotion.”

He expressed the Moroccan people’s “deep condolences and his sincere feelings of compassion” and said the Arab ummah lost “one of its wise” leaders.

Sheikh Sabah was a well-respected leader in the Gulf for his commitment to resolving regional issues through diplomacy.

“The dean of Arab diplomacy,” as international observers know him, pushed for closer ties with Iraq and its supporters after the 1990 Gulf War when he served as Kuwait’s foreign minister.

Sheikh Sabah advocated for peaceful solutions to regional crises such as the Syrian Civil War, and Kuwait acted as an interlocutor in several conflicts under his leadership.

In 2016, Sheikh Sabah hosted meetings between leaders of the rival factions in the Yemen Civil War.

He also notably positioned Kuwait as the key mediator in the still-unresolved Qatar diplomatic crisis. Regional and international actors such as the US, the UK, France, and Germany also expressed appreciation for Sheikh Sabah’s efforts to mend the Gulf rift.

The emir died on September 29 at the age of 91 after years of declining health. He underwent surgery in July and traveled to the US for further treatment.

Amid his failing health this summer, the emir temporarily passed some of his responsibilities to his heir apparent and half brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Kuwait named the crown prince, 83, the kingdom’s new ruler the day Sheikh Sabah died.