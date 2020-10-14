Trudeau Condemns Islamophobia, Vows to Counter Hatred in Canada

The condemnatory message comes after a mosque received Christchurch-like massacre threats.

Rabat – Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has decried Islamophobia after a mosque in Toronto received violent threats.

Canadian media reported that the mosque remained closed on Monday night after it received violent and offensive threats by email last week.

The threat vowed a “Christchurch-like massacre,” in which over 50 mosque-goers died while dozens were injured in 2019, International Business Times (IBT) reported.

In response to the threat, Trudeau took to Twitter to condemn Islamophobia in Canada, saying he was “deeply disturbed” by the threats.

“Islamophobia and hate have no place in our country, and this kind of behavior and language will not be tolerated,” the PM wrote.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also condemned the threats, describing them as “completely unacceptable.”

He said that he stands with the Muslim community.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said that the threats contained a promise that “guns had been produced to do a Christchurch all over again.”

CEO of the council Mustafa Faroq said the emails the mosque received were “extraordinarily violent.”

“When we get these threats, we don’t take them lightly. And that’s why the mosque was shut down and remains shut down,” he said.

Farooq expressed the concerns of the Muslim community, saying that “there’s a lot of fear.”

Trudeau promised the Muslim community that such a threat will not go unnoticed.

“We must always stand united against hate or intolerance of any kind,” he stressed.

He vowed his government will “do more to counter hatred.”

Farooq responded favorably to the comments from Trudeau.

“We look forward to working together with you as we build a national action strategy on dismantling white supremacist and xenophobic groups in Canada,” he said.

Canada witnessed in 2017 a horrific terror attack, in which six worshippers died and 19 were injured by a lone gunman.

Anadolu Agency reported on Islamophobia in Canada in 2017, counting 349 incidents of hate crimes against Muslims in the country that year.