Henley Passport Index: Moroccan Passport 79th Strongest Worldwide

The Moroccan passport gives holders access to 64 destinations without the need for a visa.

Rabat – Henley Passport Index by London-based Henley & Partners ranked the Moroccan passport the 79th most powerful across the world in its latest report.

According to the fourth quarter ranking, published October 13, Moroccan passports give travelers access to 64 destinations without a visa.

Compared to the index published in January, Morocco dropped in its position in Africa. The Moroccan passport is now ranked 16th continentally.

In the Henley Passport Index for the first quarter of 2020, Morocco was 12th in Africa. The North African country was also 80th overall in the previous ranking.

The ranking is based on the number of visa-free destinations a passport holder can access.

The evaluation takes into account exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to Henley Passport Index, the IATA “maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information.”

The fourth quarter ranking does not account for COVID-19-related travel restrictions, though Henley’s report pointed out that these significantly affect the current scope of passports.

The index shows Morocco’s passport listed ahead of Algeria’s passport (89th). The Algerian passport provides travelers the opportunity to travel to 51 destinations without a visa.

Elsewhere in the MENA, Tunisia’s passport ranks 71st worldwide, with 71 visa-exempt destinations.

The Jordanian passport is 89th, with 51 visa-exempt destinations. Egypt follows in the MENA (90th worldwide) with 50 visa-free destinations.

Across Africa, Seychelles (29th worldwide), Mauritius (31st), and South Africa (52nd) lead, while Sudan (99th), Libya (101st), and Somalia 102nd) come in last.

In the Gulf, the UAE comes in 18th globally (170 visa-free destinations), while Kuwait ranks 53rd with 96 visa-exempt destinations.

Qatar follows in 54th position, with 95 visa-free destinations.

The top passports across the world are those of Japan (1st place, 191 destinations), Singapore (2nd place, 190 destinations), and South Korea (189 destinations) and Germany (189 destinations) in 3rd place.

Italy, Finland, Spain, and Luxembourg tied for fourth position. Denmark and Austria are fifth in the ranking.

Though it did not account for them in the official ranking, the index mentioned that COVID-19-related travel restrictions have significantly impacted the “weight” of passports around the world.

“At the beginning of the year, for instance, the US passport was ranked in 6th on the Henley Passport Index — the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa — and Americans could travel hassle-free to 185 destinations around the world.”

The index explained that the number saw a sharp drop by over 100, with the US passport holders able to access fewer than 75 destinations at the time of publication.