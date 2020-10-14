Moroccan American Network to Celebrate the Sixth Morocco Day Online

The virtual event will see the participation of several scholars and professionals from the sectors of education, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Rabat – The Moroccan American Network will host the sixth “Morocco Day” celebration from January 17 to 19, 2021, online, under the theme “Moving Forward & Celebrating Martin Luther King: (I Have a Dream/A Message of Hope).”

Morocco Day is an annual observance that celebrates the ties between Morocco and the US. A celebration usually takes place on March 29, but the network changed the date, anticipating ongoing exceptional circumstances.

According to the Moroccan American Network, Morocco Day is “an occasion to devote the depth of the historical relationship that binds the Kingdom of Morocco to the United States of America.”

After Mayor of Alexandria, Virginia Justin Wilson recognized Morocco Day, July 25 became the official date for its observance in the D.C. suburb. Washington, D.C. recognizes Morocco Day on July 29.

The network chose to honor Martin Luther King Jr during the sixth celebration to deliver a message of hope, and to “strategize, mobilize, and encourage the Moroccan/African American community to move forward post COVID-19.”

Moroccan-American entrepreneurs, professors, and digital and innovation professionals will lead discussions during the virtual event on several topics including education, entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, and healthcare.

The fifth Morocco Day celebration took place from July 22 to 25 online, also due to the spread of COVID-19 which prevented an in-person gathering. The event took place under the theme of “COVID-19 and Remote Work.”

The sixth Morocco Day program

The sixth Morocco day will open on January 17, 2021, in the form of a live virtual conference to discuss education, innovation, and entrepreneurship with experts from Morocco and North America.

January 18 will see Moroccan American success stories in the US, with the participation of several specialists, researchers, and media professionals.

The guests will discuss the opportunities to enhance relations between the two nations to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and its consequences. The January 18 program will also include a special focus on the Moroccan diaspora.

Hosts for the second day work in the technology, tourism, education, innovation, and entrepreneurship sectors.

The Moroccan American Network will dedicate the third and final day of the event to Martin Luther King Jr and his message of hope. A number of African-American scholars will join the discussion along with some Moroccan panelists.