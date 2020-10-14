Morocco to Assist Stranded Spaniards to Return Home to Spain October 17

The deadline to reserve a ticket is Wednesday, October 15 at 2 p.m.

Rabat – The Embassy of Spain in Morocco has announced that a new sea trip will help Spanish citizens and residents stranded in Morocco return home on Saturday, October 17.

Spanish passenger and cargo ferry company Trasmediterranea will serve the sea route, which will depart from Tangier and dock in Algeciras.

The ship will leave Tangier at 2 p.m. local time.

Interested Spanish citizens and travelers with residence permits can book their tickets by telephone through Trasmediterranea’s call center.

Payment “must be made by credit card,” the ferry company announced.

Travelers should meet all health regulations, including presenting a negative PCR test result. The use of masks is also mandatory during the trip.

The deadline to request a reservation is October 15 at 2 p.m.

Morocco has helped thousands of Spain’s citizens and residents return home during the pandemic period.

The North African country has also helped to repatriate other citizens from across the globe, including French, British, and Belgian nationals, among others.

The repatriation collaborations are part of Morocco’s cooperation with its international partners during the COVID-19 crisis.

The exact number of Spain’s citizens who found themselves in Morocco, hoping to return home, is unavailable, but thousands have benefited from repatriation operations.

The assistance began after Morocco and many other countries announced travel restrictions.

Morocco’s government declared a state of emergency on March 19 but suspended all international travel four days earlier.

The decision left more than 33,000 Moroccans stranded abroad.

Starting in June, Morocco organized a set of flights and sea trips to repatriate Moroccans stranded abroad. On July 15, however, Royal Air Maroc opened flights with “competitive” prices to bring back the remaining stranded population.

The flights, which will continue until November 10, also serve foreign tourists stranded in the North African country.

Additionally, Morocco recently opened its borders for tourists who have hotel reservations and businessmen and women who have invitations from Moroccan companies.

Travelers need to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours. However, travelers no longer need a serological test to enter the country.