Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Kris Jenner Stuns in Moroccan Djellaba

Traditional Moroccan clothing is surely one of the best souvenirs for tourists, including public figures, during their trips to Morocco.

Rabat – Famous reality show star Kris Jenner stunned the viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians by wearing a Moroccan djellaba in last week’s episode.

The fourth episode of season 19, called “Trouble in Palm Springs,” includes a scene featuring Kris Jenner wearing a Mooccan djellaba patterned with vivid spring colors.

The long, loose-fitting, stylish djellaba has several sunny colors perfect for the warm Los Angeles weather.

The color combination includes purple, yellow, and light blue, with baggy sleeves featuring the same shades.

The Moroccan djellaba Kris Jnner wore also features a hood called “kob” in Moroccan Arabic or Darija.

This is not the first time the Kardashians or the Jenners have worn Arab or Moroccan inspired robes.

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner wore caftan-style robes during a trip to Dubai in 2011.

Morocco’s charming architecture, dresses, colors, and souks have surely mezmorized people, including famous singers, movie stars, and even politicians during visits.

During her visit to Morocco, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump shone in a gold Moroccan kaftan during a royal dinner with Morocco’s Princess Lalla Meryem at the Rabat palace.

The dinner took place during Ivanka’s three-day trip to Morocco in November 2019 to promote the White House’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative.

In addition, Ivanka wore several other Moroccan-style tops by Moroccan designer Fadila El Gadi.

The Moroccan visit had surely inspired Ivanka, who also wore an elegant navy velvet cape likely inspired by wardrobe in Morocco during her participation in the Doha Forum, which took place in December 2019.

Djellaba and Moroccan kaftans are not the only dresses to inspire international stars.

American pop superstar Madonna wore a Moroccan Amazigh look at the August 2018 VMAs after celebrating her 60th birthday in Marrakech the same month. However, her bold North African attire both in Morocco and back home in the US caught the star flack for cultural appropriation.