Morocco’s Jamal Ben Saddik to Fight Glory Champion Rico Verhoeven in 2021

Both fighters know each other’s strengths as this will not be their first time colliding in a combat.

Rabat – Morocco’s heavyweight kickboxer Jamal Ben Saddik shared a poster online announcing his new ring opponent. The rival is well-known among Moroccans: Glory Champion Rico Verhoeven.

Jamal Ben Saddik shared the poster today on Twitter with a caption saying, “only time will tell…”

Rico Verhoeven is not a new name for Jamal Ben Saddik.

The Moroccan fighter has already faced off against him in multiple Glory competitions.

In 2011, Jamal Ben Saddik was one of the few to “hold a win over Verhoeven,” the UFC said.

Verhoeven knocked out Ben Saddik in a title fight in the fifth round in December 2017.

The Moroccan fighter has delivered spectacular performances throughout his career.

Rico Verhoeven, known as the king of kickboxing, also defeated Morocco’s champion Badr Hari twice. However, both outcomes were due to injuries.

The Dutch Glory champion defeated Hari in December 2019 in one of the biggest kickboxing fights of the year.

The match took place a few years after their first encounter in the ring, during a combat in December 2016.

The fighter beat Badr Hari with a technical knockout after the Moroccan fighter sustained an arm injury.

Badr Hari is now sharing photos and videos of his training and heavy workout, preparing for his upcoming combats.

On November 7, Badr Hari will fight against Romania’s Benjamin Adegbuyi.

The fight will be Hari’s first after sustaining a leg injury from Rivo Verhoeven in a 2019 combat.

Badr Hari will also rematch Dutch Glory Rico Verhoeven in December of this year, according to the competition.

Boh champions are excited to meet for a rematch.

Following the 2019 loss, Badr Hari promised his fans that he will make it up in a future fight.

Rico also expressed excitement to meet Badr Hari in the ring again as a formidable opponent.

“Due to injury the legend couldn’t continue the fight and that sucks that sucks a lot … because I never got this close to losing a fight like this,” he said in a social network post in December 2019.