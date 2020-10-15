MCA-Morocco Launches 5 New Education, Employability Projects

The Millennium Challenge Account-Morocco Agency (MCA-Morocco) has begun working on a series of education and employability projects.

The agency’s Strategic Orientation Board announced the projects on Wednesday, October 14, during its ninth session, chaired by Moroccan Minister of Economy Mohamed Benchaaboun.

The recently-launched projects include five main initiatives. The first is the equipment of 90 Moroccan schools with education and robotics hardware. The beneficiary schools are located in the regions of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Fez-Meknes, and Marrakech-Safi.

The first initiative also includes the equipment of 34 schools with computers and the renovation of 18 institutions in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima.

The second announcement concerned the imminent launch of construction works of nine vocational training centers, out of 15 establishments planned under MCA-Morocco’s “Charaka” fund. The fund aims to support the various aspects of Morocco’s vocational training reform.

The third initiative is the training and integration of the first graduates of the agency’s employment program. MCA-Morocco will integrate the program’s beneficiaries in the professional world through partnerships with the Ministry of Labor, the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH), and the National Agency for Job and Skill Promotion (ANAPEC), among other institutions.

The fourth project falls within MCA-Morocco’s “Industrial Land” program. It concerns the creation of three pilot industrial zones in the Casablanca-Settat region. The initiative will also provide financial and technical assistance to nine different projects from the Sustainable Industrial Zones Fund (FONZID).

Finally, as part of the “Rural Land” program, MCA-Morocco will soon finish field studies covering 36,000 hectares of collective land in the Gharb and Al Haouz provinces.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Minister Benchaaboun congratulated the agency for achieving many of its goals through various projects and activities in Morocco.