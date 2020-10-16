Morocco Inaugurates Two New Prisons in Larache, Oujda

Morocco’s General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) inaugurated this week two new prisons in Larache, northern Morocco, and Oujda, northeastern Morocco.

Both prisons are now officially in service and began receiving inmates.

The new prison in Larache is built over a surface of 47,000 square meters and has a capacity of 1,500 beds divided into seven quarters.

The Larache Local Prison 2 includes an education wing with six classrooms and five vocational training workshops. The training provided inside the penitentiary facility will be adapted to the needs of the local job market, according to authorities.

The prison has also allocated a room designed like Morocco’s traditional salons for family visits.

تعلن المندوبية العامة لإدارة السجون وإعادة الإدماج أنه قد تم رسميا افتتاح السجن المحلي العرائش 2، حيث شرع بتاريخ 15… Publiée par ‎المندوبية العامة لإدارة السجون وإعادة الإدماج‎ sur Jeudi 15 octobre 2020

According to Younes Chequifi, the establishment’s director, the prison was designed in accordance with international human rights standards. It will provide various services adapted to the different categories of inmates. For Chequifi, the goal is to facilitate the social reintegration of inmates after their release.

In addition to the facilities designed for inmates, the Larache Local Prison 2 hosts 88 apartments for administrative staff and their families. The administrative accommodation, built over a surface of 10,000 square meters, seeks to guarantee motivating working conditions for the prison’s staff.

The Oujda Local Prison 2, inaugurated a few days prior to Larache’s, boasts similar facilities and infrastructure.

Built over a surface of 45,000 square meters, the new prison in northeastern Morocco has a capacity of 1,400 beds and is divided into 12 quarters.

The penitentiary establishment includes sections dedicated to women, as well as wings for minors.

Facilities available in the prison include a room for family visits, a multidisciplinary clinic, and an education wing with teaching and vocational training rooms.