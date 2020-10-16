World Bank to Support Morocco in Advancing Education Framework

The project has several objectives, including the generalization of an inclusive and supportive education system for all pupils without discrimination.

Rabat – The World Bank (WB) has expressed its readiness to support Morocco in implementing the provisions of framework law number 51.17 relating to the system of education, training, and scientific research.

Through law 51.17, Morocco seeks to improve education and scientific research and to ensure a “supportive” and inclusive education for all pupils without discrimination.

During a meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi, World Bank Maghreb and Malta Director Jesko Hentschel pledged WB’s readiness to promote education in the North African country.

The Moroccan minister introduced an overview of the support program for the national education sector.

The project aims to improve preschool and teacher training as well as the governance of the education system, he said.

The law, however, stirred backlash after its proposal in 2019.

Some of the articles of the framework law seek to fix some of the inconsistencies that the education system suffers.

Article 31 of the framework law, however, calls for the teaching of scientific or technical subjects in middle and high schools in foreign languages.

Saaid Amzazi has defended the legal framework, arguing that the use of foreign languages will assist Moroccans to embrace globalization.

Some politicians and public figures, including former Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane, however, condemned the controversial law.

He also said that the French language, which Amzazi defends, is a burden for some students.

“If education in a foreign language is necessary one day, there is a better language for it than French,” he said, implying English.

In his recent remarks on the law, Amzazi reiterated his visions regarding the project, arguing that the provisions look to promote the education system and strengthen its involvement in sustainable development.

The World Bank and Morocco continue to reiterate vows to collaborate together on education and across a variety of fields.

The bank has issued several funding packages to help promote Morocco’s education system, including a $500 million loan in 2019.

“To support the country’s objective to boost education outcomes for all, a new World Bank-supported program, titled Morocco Education Support Program, will act on key levers to support the sector’s transformation,” the World Bank said.

In addition to education, Amzazi and the WB official also discussed Morocco’s experience in the face of COVID-19.

Morocco made a set of exceptional decisions to contribute to the success of the start of the school year in 2020.

Amzazi said that Morocco’s education ministry will share its experience in the continuity of the provision of education in the light of COVID-19.

Morocco’s education minister is also set to participate in the round table on education organized at the annual meetings of the World Bank and the 2020 International Monetary Fund, on October 20

The meetings will mark with the participation of ministers of education across the world.