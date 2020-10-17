The 5 Best Indoor Plants for Beginners to Brighten Any Living Space

Besides being great home decor, indoor plants have the power to boost your mood and reduce feelings of stress and fatigue.

Taking care of indoor plants can have many benefits, not only for our home decor but our well-being, too. For people that are new to the world of gardening, indoor plants are generally the best first plants because they are easy to take care of and you can grow them in the comfort of your home.

Whether you prefer large, majestic plants with a lot of leaves for your hall or living room spaces or small, cute plants to decorate your bedroom or windows, it is easy to find the right houseplant that will help you design your home and breathe more life into your living space.

The best indoor plants for beginners require little knowledge and can survive the toughest conditions, so you don’t have to worry about watering them too much or too little, or exposing them to too much or too little light. However, taking good care of these precious plants is still important.

Amid the social distancing era, when we are going out less and staying home more, we have a great opportunity to learn more about plants and take care of a few. It is true that social distancing won’t last forever, but it can be fun to develop your knowledge and love for plants and gardening in the meantime.

Indoor plants are not only beautiful decorative objects in our homes but also have an amazing impact on our well-being. Plants clean our indoor air from toxins and pollution by absorbing them and storing it in their soil for food. They can also boost our mood and focus while reducing stress and fatigue.

For better health and amazing home design, these are five of the best indoor plants for beginners that are beautiful and easy to care for.

Snake plant

Snake plant. Photo: Martin Olsson

Snake plants are among the best indoor plants for beginners that are still learning their ways around plants. Sansevieria trifasciata, also known as mother-in-law’s tongue, is the most famous of the species, with green leaves and yellow leaf margins.

These plants are extremely hardy but need a good amount of light and casual watering. Be sure not to go overboard with watering, especially in winter. The snake-like plant also plays a big role in purifying the air by converting CO2 to oxygen at night.

Snake plants come in many varieties that are native to tropical and subtropical regions of Europe, Asia, and Africa, and they can grow from 20 centimeters to 3.5 meters. They are also versatile and can thrive anywhere indoors, from offices, living rooms, bedrooms, and windows.

Pothos

Pothos plant. Photo: Asabengurtza

Pothos plants or Epipremnum pinnatum are also tough indoor plants that can be the best for beginners looking for their first houseplant. The plant has many other names such as golden pothos, hunter’s robe, ivy arum, money plant, taro vine, and devil’s ivy, considering how it is so tough and can survive even in poor conditions.

Pothos plants are easy to grow and fit perfectly as a hanging plant, trailing its vines and gorgeous green leaves in your home or office walls. Anyone can take care of a pothos plant, but it requires space, indirect light or low light, and moist soil. It only needs to be watered once a week. If the leaves turn pale, it means they need less sun.

To grow another pothos, you only have to cut the stem of your plant, let its roots grow in a cup of water, and then transfer it to new soil.

The plant is also great at purifying your home environment from toxins including benzene, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, toluene, and xylene.

ZZ plant

ZZ plants: Photo: Mokkie

Another tough indoor plant and one of the best for beginners, the ZZ plant can survive various conditions such as drought and under low light.

This super-tough plant is highly resistant to adverse conditions, and the plant prefers bright to moderate indirect light and well-drained soil. The lush plant is surprisingly considered a succulent, despite not looking like your usual small succulent plants.

Also known as the Zanzibar Gem, the plant can grow to 5-8 centimeters tall under low light. It does not need excessive light and can live anywhere in your house, but it is preferable to not expose this plant to direct sunlight.

ZZ plants only need to be watered two times a month, depending on the season and the pot the plant is growing in. Be sure to check that the soil is dry before watering it.

Succulents and cacti

Succulents and cacti are the best indoor plants for people who tend to forget to water their plants or for beginners who are not used to caring for plants. Being a desert plant, succulents have thick leaves and include various species that can thrive in many adverse conditions.

Besides how easy it is to keep them alive and care for them, succulents and cacti are some of the most aesthetic and adorable plants that give any interior design a very attractive look. Some of the most popular succulent plants are agave, aloe, and echeveria rosettes.

These can live in any area in your home, but succulents and cacti love bright light and need at least half a day to a full day of sunlight. Succulents will also stretch and grow vertically under too much shade, looking for more sun.

Succulents and cacti do not require much water, so watering after the soil becomes dry is the technique you want to rely on.

Jade plant

Jade plants are one of the best indoor plants for beginners. It is a succulent with small, thick oval-shaped leaves that give it the impression of an adorable miniature tree, adding a natural atmosphere to any home.

In addition to its appealing and decorative form, the small plant is tough and lives for a very long time. It can adapt to the warm and dry conditions that are usually found in homes, and can grow up to 8 centimeters indoors. Established jade plants need at least 4 hours of direct sunlight, while young jade plants need more.

The watering pattern of the jade plant can vary from one season to another. Spring and summer are the growing seasons during which it is important to keep the plants watered. They can be left drier in the dormant season of fall and winter. However, just like the other indoor plants mentioned, the best technique for watering is to feel if the soil is dry enough yet.

Taking care of plants can be a great way to decorate your home and feel closer to nature, which can bring many benefits to our health and wellbeing. These are some of the best indoor plants for beginners that will add color to your living space and make you fall in love with nature.