The Ministry of Health also confirmed 46 new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,498 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 167,148.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 infections that the Ministry of Health has recorded in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. The country’s previous daily record was that of October 9 with 3,445 new cases.

The country also reported another 2,953 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 138,989. The national recovery rate is 83.2%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 46 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,818. The mortality rate is now 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 25,341 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, October 16.

Morocco counts 546 patients with severe symptoms, including 87 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 55 are under artificial respiration.

The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 27%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,103 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,826,340 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,723 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 17 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 425 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded four additional deaths.

The Oriental region registered 371 new cases and seven COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 217 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 200 new cases and two more fatalities.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 174 new cases and eight new fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 140 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 60 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 43 new COVID-19 infections and two more fatalities.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Meanwhile, the regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (seven new cases) and Draa-Tafilalet (108) recorded no new fatalities.

