The Ministry of Health also confirmed 46 new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.
Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,498 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 167,148.
This is the highest number of COVID-19 infections that the Ministry of Health has recorded in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. The country’s previous daily record was that of October 9 with 3,445 new cases.
The country also reported another 2,953 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 138,989. The national recovery rate is 83.2%.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 46 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,818. The mortality rate is now 1.7%.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 25,341 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, October 16.
Morocco counts 546 patients with severe symptoms, including 87 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 55 are under artificial respiration.
The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 27%.
Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,103 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Approximately 2,826,340 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.
COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco
Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,723 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 17 fatalities.
Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.
The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 425 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded four additional deaths.
The Oriental region registered 371 new cases and seven COVID-19-related deaths.
The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 217 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 200 new cases and two more fatalities.
The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 174 new cases and eight new fatalities.
The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 140 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 60 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.
The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 43 new COVID-19 infections and two more fatalities.
The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
Meanwhile, the regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (seven new cases) and Draa-Tafilalet (108) recorded no new fatalities.