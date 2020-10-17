Famous La Mamounia Hotel in Marrakech Reopens After Renovation

The world-renowned La Mamounia Hotel in Marrakech reopened its doors on Friday, October 16, after seven months of renovation works.

The luxurious hotel has been closed since March for the renovation of some of its facilities, most notably restaurants.

The renovation project coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the hotel’s management to mitigate some of the negative impacts of the crisis.

The hotel’s management, cited by several local news outlets, said that the establishment has already registered many reservations for its first nights, mainly from French and Spanish tourists.

Moroccans are also expected to visit La Mamounia’s various entertainment facilities and restaurants over the weekend.

The reopening of the hotel was delayed for more than one month due to the COVID-19 lockdown, because of the suspension of construction and renovation projects in Morocco.

The delay, however, has allowed the hotel’s staff to implement additional safety measures to protect employees and visitors from COVID-19.

The renovated hotel includes a new restaurant by famous French-American chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

According to La Mamounia’s website, “the renovation simultaneously preserves the charm, heritage, and signature architecture which has made La Mamounia famous over the course of its 97 years legacy, while creating expanded facilities and experiences for the modern traveler.”

Built in the 1920s, La Mamounia is one of the most famous hotels in Morocco and around the world. The palace-like establishment is built over a surface of 15 hectares and includes several gardens and pools.