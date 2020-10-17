The Ministry also recorded the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours with 60 fatalities.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,763 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 170,911.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 infections that the Ministry of Health has recorded in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. The country’s previous daily record was that of Yesterday with 3,498 new cases.

The country also reported another 2,392 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 141,381. The national recovery rate is 82.7%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 60 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,878. The mortality rate is now 1.7%. This is the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 26,652 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 17.

Morocco counts 523 patients with severe symptoms, including 38 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 52 are under artificial respiration.

The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 26%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,237 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,846,577 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,809 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 30 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 475 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded six additional deaths.

The Oriental region registered 358 new cases and six COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 265 new cases and two new fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 261 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 189 new cases and five more fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 178 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.

Meanwhile, the regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (43 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (41) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (5) recorded no new fatalities.

