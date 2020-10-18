Police Arrest 4 for Irregular Migration in Dakhla, Southern Morocco

The arrests were part of an operation to abort an irregular migration attempt in the city.

Rabat – Police in Dakhla, southern Morocco arrested on Sunday four suspects for their alleged involvement in a network active in the organization of irregular migration and human trafficking.

Police arrested the four suspects aged between 17 and 46, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) reported.

Preliminary investigations determined the suspects were involved in the organization of an irregular migration operation by sea that security services aborted this morning.

During the operation, police arrested two would-be migrants aged 20 and 32.

Police seized a traditional boat linked to a tow vehicle, two outboard motors, and several jerry cans containing 60 liters of fuel.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation.

The would-be migrants were subject to a judicial investigation, which is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the case and to arrest further accomplices.

The operation against the irregular migration attempt is part of Morocco’s approach against undocumented migration and human trafficking.

The country’s security services have been carrying out sea and land operations to abort irregular migration over the years.

One of the recent operations took place on Tuesday, when police arrested one suspect for his links with a human trafficking network in Sale, near Rabat.

The suspect was hosting 14 Moroccan candidates for irregular migration.

The North African country aborted 74,000 irregular migration attempts last year. Morocco’s DGSN also arrested 27,317 would-be migrants in 2019.

