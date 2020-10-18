Morocco Confirms 2,721 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 173,632

Casablanca-Settat reported 1,221 new cases and 16 deaths, with the city of Casablanca accounting for 918 cases and 12 deaths.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed Sunday 2,721 new cases of COVID-19. Since March 2, the country has confirmed a total of 173,632 cases.

The country currently counts 26,732 active cases, including 534 patients in severe or critical condition. In the past 24 hours, 32 new severe cases emerged.

The ministry also reported 50 deaths and 2,591 recoveries on Sunday.

Morocco’s COVID-19-related death toll is 2,928. Meanwhile, 143,972 patients have recovered from the virus.

The fatality rate is 1.7% while the recovery rate is 82.9%.

Since March, labs throughout the country have processed more than 3.04 million COVID-19 tests. Of this sum, nearly 2.87 have been negative. In the past 24 hours, labs delivered 19,972 negative test results.

The geographical distribution of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases

Casablanca-Settat continues to record more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day, making it Morocco’s most-infected region. On Sunday, the region reported 1,221 new cases and 16 deaths, according to the health ministry.

The city of Casablanca accounted for 918 cases and 12 deaths, while Mohammedia recorded 102 cases and two deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra reported the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Morocco, 408. The region also counted three deaths, with one each in Kenitra, Rabat, and Khemisset. Kenitra recorded the majority of the region’s new cases (111), followed by Sale (92) and Rabat (56).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 207 new cases and three deaths. Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane recorded 115 cases but no deaths. Two deaths appeared in Inezgane-Ait Melloul (35 cases) and one in Taroudant (29 cases).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region was once the second most-infected in Morocco, but has now drastically reduced the number of daily new cases. On Sunday, the northern region counted 185 cases and two deaths. The majority (68) of the cases and one death were in Tetouan; Larache reported the region’s second death as well as 21 cases.

In eastern Morocco, the Oriental region recorded 148 new cases and six deaths related to COVID-19. Five of the deaths were in Ouja-Angad, along with 86 cases. The remaining death was in Nador, but the city did not report any new cases.

Beni-Mellal Khenifra registered 135 new cases and six deaths in the cities of Beni Mellal (49 cases, 3 deaths), Khourbiga (33 cases, 2 deaths), Fqih Ben Saleh (25 cases), Azilal (22 cases, 1 death), and Khenifra (6 cases).

The Draa-Tafilalet region counted 131 new cases and one death. The majority of the cases are in Errachidia (69).

Marrakech-Safi reported 129 new cases and six new deaths. The region was once among the hardest-hit in Morocco, but it has seen far lower daily COVID-19 cases than previous months.

Fez-Meknes, another region in Morocco that was once hard-hit, reported 72 cases and six deaths.

Following their usual pattern, Morocco’s three southernmost regions each recorded fewer than 100 new cases.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (63 cases, one death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (17 cases, no deaths), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (5 cases, no deaths) often report very few COVID-19 cases compared to Morocco’s other regions.

