Germany Denies Citizenship for Muslim Man Who Refused Woman’s Handshake

The man argued that he made a vow to his wife to not shake women’s hands.

Rabat – A court in Germany decided on Friday to deny citizenship for a Muslim man who refused to shake the hand of a woman.

Deutsche Welle reported on October 17 that the man, aged 40, migrated to Germany in 2002 from Lebanon.

The news outlet said the man refuses to shake women’s hands for “religious reasons.”

The Administrative Court of Baden-Wurttemberg (VGH) argued that someone who refuses a handshake because of a “fundamentalist conception of culture and values,” since they see women as a “danger of sexual temptation,” is a sign of rejecting “integration into German living conditions.”

The Lebanese doctor studied medicine in the European country and is now a senior physician.

The Muslim man applied for German citizenship through naturalization in 2012, DW reported.

The migrant signed a document of loyalty to the country’s constitution of and against extremism, and received “the best possible score” on the naturalization test.

The Lebanese citizen refused to shake hands with an employee when she tried to hand him the naturalization certificate in 2015, DW said.

The woman withheld the certificate and rejected his application.

The man defended himself, saying that he made a vow to his wife to not shake hands with another woman.

The Stuttgart Administrative Court declined his petition against the ruling, and he filed an appeal with the VGH.

VGH considered a handshake as “deeply rooted in social, cultural, and legal life, which shapes the way we live together.” However, due to the “fundamental significance” of the Muslim man’s case, VGH said on Saturday that he can appeal the citizenship ruling at Germany’s federal court.