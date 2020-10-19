Moroccan Kickboxing Champion Badr Hari Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Moroccan heavyweight champion has a fight scheduled for November 7 against Romania’s Benjamin Adegbuyi.

Rabat – Morocco’s heavyweight kickboxing star Badr Hari announced today he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The champion shared the news on his social networks, reassuring his fans that he is recovering well after a couple days of sickness.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m currently in home quarantine and recovering well after a couple of days of sickness.”

Badr Hari added that his family took all safety precautions regarding COVID-19 “very seriously from the beginning of this pandemic but unfortunately this contamination occurred.”

The champion asked his fans and followers to take the virus seriously.

“At this moment I need to rest and I will resume training as soon as possible,” the athlete said, using the hashtag “unstoppable.”

Badr Hari has worked out intensively on a daily basis as part of his recovery program after he sustained a leg injury during a 2019 fight against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven.

It remains to be seen whether Badr Hari will still fight against Romania’s Benjamin Adegbuyi during a combat scheduled for November 7.

Kickboxing league Glory announced the fight in September.

Badr Hari is among a growing number of international athletes who have contracted COVID-19.

In addition to Badr Hari, several Moroccan football players also tested positive for COVID-19, including Nabil Dirar and Soufiane Chakla.

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 last week.