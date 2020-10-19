Morocco Extends Lockdown Measures in Casablanca for 2 Weeks

The government reimposed strict measures on the city on September 7.

Rabat – Morocco’s government decided on Monday to extend lockdown measures in the city of Casablanca for 14 more days to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The decision will take effect today, October 19.

The government announced the move based on daily monitoring and regular evaluation from specialized committees of the prefecture of Casablanca.

According to the government, maintaining the strict preventive measures implemented on September 7 is necessary to continue limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities also called on citizens to strictly respect the preventive measures, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

This is the third time the government has extended lockdown measures in Casablanca.

The last time the government announced an extension was October 1.

The lockdown measures include the closure of Casablanca’s entries and exits.

Residents who need to travel to and from Casablanca need an exceptional movement permit signed by local authorities.

Local markets need to close their doors at 3 p.m. while cafes and shops must close by 8 p.m.

Under the same set of guidelines, restaurants must close by 9 p.m.

The lockdown measures also include the adoption of a night curfew. Residents should only go out between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Health workers and authorized employees can bypass the curfew hours with a signed exceptional movement permit from local authorities.

Casablanca’s region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections of any region in Morocco.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 173,632 COVID-19 cases, including 2,928 deaths and 143,972 recoveries.

Morocco continues to record daily case counts much higher than during the early months of the outbreak, several times surpassing 3,000 per day in recent weeks.