Moroccan Founder’s Digital France School Wins Equal Opportunity Prize

Digital France School received the prize for the free training it offers to disadvantaged communities.

Rabat – Founded by Moroccan Mahjoub Bayassine, Digital France School has won an equal opportunity prize from a national program for inclusion through employment.

“France, a chance. Companies are committed!” granted Digital France School the equal opportunity award in the category of training for its work in Val d’Oise, in the region of Ile-de-France.

President Emmanuel Macron launched the program in 2018 with the aim to boost local and national businesses committed to inclusion through employment. The program awarded “Societal Commitment Trophies for Inclusion in Employment” in 2020 for the first time since its inception.

Trophées de l’égalité des chances : @DigitaleFrance remporte le prix dans la catégorie Formation

Fier d'avoir été reçu ce jour par le Secrétaire Général de la préfecture qui nous a remis ce trophée.

Merci à @HakimKamouche de la Direccte d'avoir organisé cet événement pic.twitter.com/CN4mSvOHD0 — Mahjoub BAYASSINE (@mbayassine) October 15, 2020

The Digital France School’s network of institutions offer free training in the fundamentals of the digital domain, including cyber security, artificial intelligence, and IT development, among others, in collaboration with Microsoft.

The school also helps applicants secure internships at the end of their training.

Digital France School pledged in a tweet on October 18 to train 150 individuals with no baccalaureate, residents of disadvantaged areas, and over 400 young people.

Presenting his network of schools in a live video on Facebook, the Moroccan founder and president said that Digital France School trains individuals “whom we can’t find in the digital domain,” including people with special needs and refugees.

Bayassine said that the beneficiaries also include women, who the digital domain has traditionally excluded. “On the contrary … the digital world is a chance for women, and women are a chance for the digital world.”

In addition to Digital France School’s network in France, the Moroccan entrepreneur announced that the institution plans to open a school in the south of Morocco, offering the same services.

Bayassine also pledged in his video to establish schools in Senegal and Mauritania, with the aim to establish an international network of exchange of expertise between students.

The awards ceremony was originally set to take place during Festival Effervescent 2020, on March 31, according to Val-d’Oise’s official website. However, the organizers had to delay the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.