Morocco’s Post Office, PSA Group to Develop Electric Car for Mail Delivery

Rabat – International car manufacturer PSA Group and Morocco’s postal service, Barid Al-Maghrib, signed an agreement on Monday in Casablanca to develop an adapted version of the “225 Citroen Ami,” a 100% electric car.

Citroen manufactured the 100% electric vehicle at its plant in Kenitra, near Rabat, with the aim to serve Barid Al-Maghrib’s mail-parcel distribution network.

The country will use the electric car specifically for the mail-parcel distribution network across Morocco.

Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy said that the innovative vehicle is a first step for Morocco’s urban electric mobility industry.

He added that Citroen Ami is part of Morocco’s vision to develop a high added value industry guided by the principles of sustainable development.

“This agreement reflects government policy, making public procurement a lever for the development of industrial ecosystems creating jobs and developing exports.”

Samir Cherfan, PSA Group’s director for the Africa and Middle East region, said the vehicle is the fruit of the collaboration between PSA Group’s central and Moroccan teams, for design, engineering, purchasing, and production.

The director said the electric car agreement is another brick in the building of PSA Group in Morocco and in the Middle East/Africa region.

“With more than 100 years of history and iconic nonconformist vehicles, Citroen offers with Ami an individual mobility solution that allows you to move around in a protected manner in a closed object, 100% electric, and compact.”

Barid Al Maghrib Group is also satisfied with the signing of the agreement. The General Manager of Morocco’s postal service, Amin Benjelloun Touimi, said this is the first innovative operation to commission 225 electric cars, specifically for mail delivery.

Touimi added that Barid Al Maghrib “commits to realize its ambitions in terms of reducing its environmental footprint for clean and sustainable mobility.”

The project is in line with Morocco’s approach to position itself as a continental leader in the automotive and green energy fields.

In September, Moulay Hafid Elalamy said that Morocco could become the most competitive automotive hub in the world.

He added that the North African country plans to take advantage of all opportunities that the COVID-19 crisis has offered to become a worldwide leader in the sector.

“If the country was able to produce respirators, intensive care beds, and other necessities in mere weeks, imagine what we could do over time,” the official stressed.