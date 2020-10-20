UAE Becomes 1st Arab Country to Exempt Israelis From Visa Requirement

The agreement is a first in the Arab world, but does not come as a surprise since the Gulf country recently signed a peace treaty with Israel.

Rabat – The UAE and Israel are determined to continue to boost cooperation. The two countries signed four agreements on Tuesday, including a deal on visa exemption for nationals of Israel and the UAE.

The signing took place during the first official visit of UAE officials to Tel Aviv following the normalization of ties between the two countries.

Anadolu Agency reported today that a flight with US and Emirati officials landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday for the signing.

Upon their arrival, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed both delegations.

UAE and Israeli officials signed four agreements on aviation, trade, investments, and visa exemptions.

The agreements make the UAE the first Arab country to exempt visa requirements for Israeli nationals.

The decision does not come as a surprise after the UAE and Bahrain agreed last month to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel.

The peace treaties stirred controversy in the Arab world, with the Palestinian Authority condemning the moves.

US President Donald Trump, however, vowed that other Arab countries will soon also sign normalization agreements with Israel.

Israeli and international media quoted Trump’s pride after the signature of the Abraham Accords between the UAE, Bahrain, and Israel.

In September, Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia will also join the peace treaty and normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia, however, said in August that it can accept normalization with Israel only if a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is guaranteed as a condition.

Earlier this week, however, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy reported that the Saudi foreign minister said his country foresees an “eventual normalization” of ties with Israel.

“[However,] I believe that the focus now needs to be on getting the Palestinians and the Israelis back to the negotiating table. In the end, the only thing that can deliver a lasting peace and lasting stability is an agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud said.

Trump is also certain that in addition to Saudi Arabia, more than six countries are planning to establish diplomatic ties with Israel.