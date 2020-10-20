Marrakech's Yves Saint Laurent Museum to Reopen Wednesday

The museum has planned a series of preventive requirements to protect visitors and staff from COVID-19 transmission.

Rabat – Morocco’s Jardin Majorelle Foundation announced the reopening of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum starting tomorrow, October 21.

Located in Marrakech’s most famous garden, the museum will once again open its doors after a closure that lasted over eight months.

The reopening of Yves Saint Laurent Museum follows that of Majorelle Garden and the Berber Museum on October 1. The museum is set to welcome visitors from Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

The foundation also indicated that the museum will host a permanent collection of over 50 models dedicated to Yves Saint Laurent.

Majorelle Garden Foundation prepared guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the facilities, stipulating a limited number of visitors for each room, the compulsory wearing of protective face masks, and the compulsory use of hand sanitizer.

Yves Saint Laurent Museum’s preventive measures also include social distancing for both visitors and staff members, in addition to signage to raise public awareness about compliance with the measures.

Majorelle Garden gained a major part of its fame from its association with Yves Saint Laurent, who purchased the garden in 1980. After his death, the iconic French designer’s ashes now lie in the garden.

French Businessman Pierre Berge, a close friend of Yves Saint Laurent, financed the building of the museum in 2015. The institution opened to the public in October 2017.

The 4,000-square meter museum received the Best New Public Building award at British international design magazine Wallpaper’s 2018 Design Awards.

Majorelle Garden and its affiliated museums, among other attractions, make Marrakech a major tourist destination in Morocco. The city attracted nearly three million visitors in 2019.

TripAdvisor, the largest tourism platform in the world, has ranked Marrakech among the top 25 destinations in the world. The site placed Marrakech 21st, describing it as a “magical place.”