Air Arabia to Launch Domestic Flights Between Casablanca, Guelmim

Guelmim, the gateway to the desert, is pursuing initiatives to consolidate the region’s development.

Rabat – Air Arabia Maroc is set to launch a new domestic flights between Casablanca and Guelmim, southern Morocco.

The budget airline will strengthen the air link between Guelmim and Casablanca with two round-trip flights per week, every Monday and Friday, according to Morocco’s state media.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun Regional Council approved the air link during an extraordinary session on Monday, said the same source.

The regional council, Air Arabia Maroc, the Ministry of Tourism, the wilaya (governor) of Guelmim-Oued Noun, and the National Airports Office (ONDA) initiated the agreement.

It calls for suitable aircraft with sufficient capacity and sets ticket prices for economy class seats, excluding luggage, at MAD 350 ($38).

The initiative aims to improve air connections to Guelmim-Oued Noun and contribute to the region’s economic, social, and tourism development.

As part of its development initiatives, the regional council also approved conventions related to higher education, infrastructure, and the environment.

Morocco grounded domestic flights in March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and relaunched them in June.

Air Arabia Maroc resumed its domestic activities gradually, initially launching only 14 air links to and from seven major cities: Agadir, Dakhla, Fez, Marrakech, Nador, Rabat, and Tangier.

The budget airline and Morocco’s flag carrier, Royal Air Maroc, have since increased their domestic flight offerings due to high demand.

The southern cities of Dakhla and Laayoune quickly became popular destinations for Moroccans looking to have a summer holiday. Through development initiatives such as the expansion of air connections, Guelmim is working to become an equally attractive destination in Morocco’s south.

Morocco reopened its borders in September to tourists from visa-exempt countries and business people with invitations from Moroccan companies. Airlines operating international flights include Royal Air Maroc, Air Arabia Maroc, Air France, TUI fly, Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Ryanair.

Visitors looking to explore southern Morocco will be able to do so with ease thanks to the new low-cost flights between Casablanca, the country’s economic capital, and Guelmim, the gateway to the desert.