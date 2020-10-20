Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,254 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 179,003.

Morocco also reported another 2,417 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 148,838. The national recovery rate is 83.1%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 51 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,027. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 27,138 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20.

Morocco counts 592 patients with severe symptoms, including 97 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 58 are under intubation, while 243 are under non-invasive ventilation.

The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 26%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,055 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,905,525 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,559 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 20 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Oriental region registered 384 new cases and five COVID-19-related deaths.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 326 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded five additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 202 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 175 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 148 new cases and two new fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 140 new cases and four more fatalities.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet confirmed 80 additional cases and one more death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (95 new cases), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (46), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (37) did not confirm any COVID-19 related fatalities today.

As COVID-19 can spread in hospitals where medical staff interact with carriers during the day, nurses endure daily risks.

According to Morocco’s health technicians and nurses movement, the Ministry of Health has recorded more than 200 COVID-19 cases among nurses, while the movement says the number of COVID-19 carriers among them actually reached 825.

This inconsistency in reporting led the group to inform Moroccans about their concerns and threaten to protest.