Morocco Budgets for Over 21,000 New Public Job Posts in 2021

Morocco will reserve 200 of the positions for people with special needs.

Rabat – Morocco’s 2021 Finance Bill suggests the creation of 21,256 budget items, or public sector job posts, next year, according to the newly-released body of the text.

The largest segments of these posts include 8,554 at the Ministry of Interior, 5,500 at the Ministry of Health, and 4,200 at the National Defense Administration.

The 2021 Finance Bill also stipulates the creation of 1,044 new positions at the Ministry of Education, including 700 for doctoral degree holders who pass admission exams, in order to work as assistant professors.

This aligns with Minister of Economy and Finance Mohamed Benchaaboun’s September 28 declaration that the education sector will be a priority in the 2021 Finance Bill.

Benchaaboun also detailed an increase in equipment expenditures of MAD 3 billion ($323.1 million) for education. Meanwhile, revisions to the investment expenditures amount to MAD 528 million ($56.87 million) for the education sector.

Morocco’s 2021 budget also allows the head of the government to dispatch 300 positions across various ministerial sectors and administrations, including 200 for people with special needs.

Head of the Government Saad Eddine El Othmani announced in December 2019 that Morocco would reserve 200 positions in the public sector for people with special needs, with the aim to ensure equal opportunities.

Institutions that will see the lowest numbers of new job posts with the 2021 budget include Morocco’s House of Councillors (20 positions), the National Council for Human Rights (12), and the Economic, Social, and Environmental Council (10).

The October 16 approval of the 2021 Finance Bill came amid the special circumstances of the COVID-19 crisis, which led El Othmani to call on public administrations to rationalize spending in their budgeting.

The head of the government urged ministries to minimize the creation of new positions, and to “redeploy human resources to cover the actual needs at the spatial and sectoral levels.”

For investment, he also urged ministerial departments to prioritize ongoing projects, namely those based on conventions signed before King Mohammed VI, both national and international.